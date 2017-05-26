Cricket match to raise cash in memory of popular Berkhamsted locals 'Matt' and 'Tommo'

A memorial cricket match for two men who died in 2015 will raise money for charities close to their families.

Both Matt Marshall and Tom Whybrow sadly passed away in 2015 aged just 42 and 37.

Tom, known as ‘Tommo’ to friends, died suddenly from a blood clot after he broke his ankle in February 2015, while Matt passed away just a month later after a battle with cancer of the esophagus.

Tommo was a popular DJ in the town and a keen supporter of Watford FC. His funeral attracted hundreds of people, with a memorial webpage describing him as an ‘irreplaceable legend’.

Matt was also a keen cricketer who would hold matches for charity during his battle with cancer.

Now friends and family of both men, who knew each other, have carried that legacy on by carrying out annual ‘Team Tommo’ vs ‘Team Matt’ competitions.

The first such event, in 2015, saw a cricket match contested at the town’s cricket club, while last year spectators were treated to a thrilling seven-goal football match at Berkhamsted Town’s Broadwater ground.

This year the two teams return to Berkhamsted Cricket Club, at Castle Hill, on Sunday (May 28).

One of the organisers of the event, Kiran Driver, told the Gazette: “We felt it was important to get back to the cricket club after the excellent event there a couple of years ago.

“So far we have raised £6,000 for charity, and we are hoping to raise even more at this year’s event.”

The two charities are the Hospice of St Francis, and Thrombosis UK.

The memorial day starts at 1pm and features the match, live music from bands including The Smoking Goats, a BBQ by Rumbles, and a play area for the kids.

There will also be a selection of raffles, while Tommo’s niece Emily Whybrow will be running her usual Tombola, hoping to better last year’s incredible figure of £225. She will also be a mascot for the sides, along with Matt’s godson Morgan Thomas.

Kiran added: “The two sides will be made up of friends of both Tommo and Matt, and it’s evenly poised at the moment at 1-1 between the two sides!

“It should be a really nice fun day to be enjoyed by all the family.

“It’s such a community based event and it’s actually the only time that a lot of people can get out and see other people that they know from in the town.”

The event runs at the cricket club from 1-9pm, and donations can be made upon entry.