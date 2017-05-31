Court Reports: Results from magistrates' courts in April and May

The following are a summary of cases that have been dealt with by magistrates at courts within the West & Central Herts bench.

Faizan Fraz, 27, Bennetts End Road, Hemel Hempstead. On June 29, 2016, in Hemel Hempstead on the M1, failed to stop in his vehicle after an accident occurred where damage was caused to another vehicle. Found guilty, fined £510, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £51, costs of £626 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Faizan Fraz, 27, Bennetts End Road, Hemel Hempstead. On June 29, 2016, in Hemel Hempstead on the M1, did not give his name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring him to do so, and failed to report an accident at a police station or to a constable as soon as was reasonably predictable, and within 24 hours of the occurrence of the accident. No separate penalty.

Faizan Fraz, 27, Bennetts End Road, Hemel Hempstead. On June 29, 2016, in Hemel Hempstead, drove a Mercedez-Benz on the M1 northbound without due care and attention. Found guilty, fined £510, driving record endorsed.

Yusuf Arman, 45, Ladies Road, Hemel Hempstead. On March 25, stole alcohol to the value of £287.50 from Waitrose in Berkhamsted. Fined £100, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Yusuf Arman, 45, Ladies Road, Hemel Hempstead. On March 19 in Hemel Hempstead stole alcohol to the value of £53.48 from the Co-Op. Fined £100.

Ian Trustram, 35, Tenzing Road, Hemel Hempstead. On April 5 in Hemel Hempstead, had in his possession one wrap of heroin. Fined £80, to pay a surcharge to victim services of £30, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Edward Peck, 24, Stonelea Road, Hemel Hempstead. On July 28, 2016, drove a Vauxhall on the M25 between junction 19 and 20 at a speed above the 50mph variable speed limit. The speed recorded was 105mph. Fined £420, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £42, costs of £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 days.

Antonio Galasso, 24, Seymour Road, Berkhamsted. On October 16 drove a Peugeot on Seymour Road, Berkhamsted, when there was no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle. Fined £660, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Antonio Galasso, 24, Seymour Road, Berkhamsted. On October 16, drove a Peugeot on Seymour Road, Berkhamsted, when the defendant did not have a driving licence and had no L plates displayed. No separate penalty.

George Gomme, 23, Stoneycroft, Hemel Hempstead. On April 16 at Hemel Hempstead, without lawful excuse damaged a communal door to the value of £350 belonging to Hightown Housing Association. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £350, and to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Daniel Fitzpatrick, 25, Martian Avenue, Hemel Hempstead. On April 2 at Hemel Hempstead, used towards a person threatening, abusive or insulting words with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him. Fined £185, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ross Miller, 28, Summer Court, Hemel Hempstead. Pleaded guilty to an assault in Hemel Hempstead that took place on February 11. Fined £150, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Daniel South, 22, Sempill Road, Hemel Hempstead. On April 11 at Hemel Hempstead, assaulted a constable in the execution of his duty. Fined £155, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, compensation of £50, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.