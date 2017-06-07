Court Reports: Results from magistrates' courts between May 10-17

The following are a summary of cases that have been dealt with by magistrates at courts within the West & Central Herts bench.

Robert Bacon, 33, The Heights, Hemel Hempstead. On May 8 at Hemel Hempstead, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £50, to pay surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Robert Bacon, 33, The Heights, Hemel Hempstead. On May 8 at Hemel Hempstead, stole a bottle of Gallo wine and Cactus Jack to the value of £8.98. Fined £50.

Sharon Drake, 35, Turners Hill, Adeyfield, Hemel Hempstead. On February 21, stole various grocery items to the value of £117 belonging to Tesco. Fined £80, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Andrew Males, 46, Belswains Lane, Hemel Hempstead. On April 12 at Hatfield Police Station, had in his possession a wrap of cocaine. Must pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Glen Davies, 37, Gade Place, Hemel Hempstead. On May 14 at Leighton Buzzard Road, Hemel Hempstead, drove a red Citreon after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath - 98 microgrammes - exceeded the prescribed limit. Fined £597, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £59, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Dorin Boicu, 41, Lower Road, Nash Mills, Hemel Hempstead. On October 31, 2016, drove a Mercedes on Lower Road, Nash Mills, when there was no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle. Fined £440, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrew Clarke, 46, Heather Way, Hemel Hempstead. On November 3, 2016, used a Ford Focus on Henry Wells Square, Hemel Hempstead, when there was no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle. Fined £666, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Scott Cotter, 45, Chenies Court, Hemel Hempstead. On October 26, 2016, drove a Mazda on Stephensons Way, Watford, when he was using a hand-held mobile phone. Fined £146, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Linda Martin, 58, Woodlands, Noake Mill Lane, Water End, Hemel Hempstead. On November 28, 2016, being the owner of land situated at Woodlands, Noake Mill Lane, was in breach of an enforcement notice issued by Dacorum Borough Council, in that they failed to demolish a building. Fined £125, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £164.10.

Linda Martin, 58, Woodlands, Noake Mill Lane, Water End, Hemel Hempstead. On December 28, 2016, being the owner of land situated at Woodlands, Noake Mill Lane, was in breach of an enforcement notice issued by Dacorum Borough Council to remove all concrete arising from works on the land, and regrading the land with soil. Fined £125.

Neil Martin, 60, Woodlands, Noake Mill Lane, Water End, Hemel Hempstead. On November 28, 2016, being the owner of land at Woodlands, Noake Mill Lane, was in breach of an enforcement notice issued by Dacorum Borough Council, in that they failed to demolish a building. Fined £125, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £164.10.

Neil Martin, 60, Woodlands, Noake Mill Lane, Water End, Hemel Hempstead. On December 28, 2016, being the owner of land at Woodlands, Noake Mill Lane, was in breach of an enforcement notice issued by Dacorum Borough Council to remove all concrete arising from works on the land. and regrading the land with soil. Fined £125.