Court Reports: Latest results from magistrates’ courts in Dacorum

The following are a summary of cases that have been dealt with by magistrates at courts within the West & Central Herts bench.

Rory Parrykightley, 25, Caernarvon Court, Hemel Hempstead. On August 10, in Hemel Hempstead, without reasonable excuse visited an address which he was prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order made by a court. Fined £76.50, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Thomas Farenden, 19, Quill Lane, Amersham. On June 10, in Hemel Hempstead, committed an assault by beating. Fined £150, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £620 to the CPS.

James Brazier, 24, Prestwick Road, Watford. On May 13, in Hemel Hemel Hempstead, committed an assault. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 18 months. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £200 to the CPS.

John Waterman, 32, Northend, Hemel Hempstead. Between September 19, 2016 and October 16, 2016, having been required to do so by the chief officer of police for Hertfordshire, failed to give information relating to the identification of a Vauxhall Astra van, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £180, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £625 to the CP. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ricky Norris, 30, Grenville Avenue, Wendover. Between May 15 and May 18, in Tring, stole cash to an unknown value belonging to KS The Barbers. Ordered to carry out unpaid work for 70 hours within the next 12 months. To pay compensation of £100, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85 to the CPS.

Christopher Doolan, 40, no fixed abode. On September 1, in Hemel Hempstead, had in his possession a small clingfilm wrap of heroin, a class A drug. Fined £100, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Lee Taylor, 33, Caravan Site, Sandy Lane, Bushey. On June 21, in Hemel Hempstead, committed fraud in that he dishonestly took payment for work he had no intention of completing, intending to make a gain of £180 for himself. To pay compensation of £180, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85 to the CPS.

Cassidy Miles, 25, Bank Court, Hemel Hempstead. On May 21, in Hemel Hempstead, assaulted a police constable in the execution of her duty. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £250 to the CPS.

Cassidy Miles, 25, Bank Court, Hemel Hempstead. On May 21, in Hemel Hempstead, assaulted a police constable in the execution of his duty. Community order made.

Eleanor Hunt, 27, Tresco Road, Berkhamsted. On May 9, in Hemel Hempstead, stole a Ryobi Angle Grinder and Ryobi Multi Sander to the value of £92, belonging to B&Q Stores. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 12 months. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85 to the CPS.

Eleanor Hunt, 27, Tresco Road, Berkhamsted. On May 17, in Hemel Hempstead, stole perfume and baby clothing to the value of £87 belonging to Debenhams. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, consecutive to first offence.

Mark Butler, 24, Wood Lane End, Hemel Hempstead. On July 29, in Hemel Hempstead, interfered with a white van with the intention that an offence of theft of the vehicle or anything carried in it would be committed. Fined £50, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Andrew Sadler, 46, The Heights, Hemel Hempstead. On December 25, 2016, was the owner of a dog, namedly a Staffordshire Terrier, Boxer cross breed type, which was dangerously out of control in The Heights, Hemel Hempstead, and whilst out of control, injured someone. Community order made to carry out unpaid work for 120 hours within the next 12 months. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.