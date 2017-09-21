Court Reports: Latest results from magistrates' courts in Dacorum

The following are a summary of cases that have been dealt with by magistrates at courts within the West & Central Herts bench.

Gavin Walker, 33, Faversham Close, Tring. On August 10, in Tring, without reasonable excuse texted and called someone that he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order that had been imposed by West and Central Herts Magistrates’ Court on June 23. Fined £50, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Richard Allen, 57, Howe Road, Hemel Hempstead. On December 9, 2016, drove a Volkswagen Golf at junction 9 of the M1 motorway after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath exceeded the prescribed limit. Fined £400, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Adam Stevens, 35, Southernwood Close, Hemel Hempstead. On September 24, 2016, between junction 8 and 9 of the M1 motorway northbound, used a vehicle when there was no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle. Fined £768, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £76, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Richard Walter Moore, 25, no fixed abode. On August 17, at Hemel Hempstead, stole baby milk and salmon, to the value of £26.95, belonging to Co-Op, The Heights. Committed to prison for four weeks due to prolific offending while on licence. To pay compensation of £26.45, and to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Jamie James, 18, Waveney, Hemel Hempstead. On May 30, at Hemel Hempstead, without reasonable excuse, deleted the internet history on his mobile phone, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order imposed by West and Central Herts Magistrates’ Court on March 23, 2016. Committed to detention for four weeks, suspended for 12 months. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jamie James, 18, Waveney, Hemel Hempstead. Between July 7-13, at Hemel Hempstead, without reasonable excuse, used a chat room in another name to his true identity, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order imposed by West and Central Herts Magistrates’ Court on March 23, 2016. Committed to detention to eight weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Ross Turner, 27, Kiln Ground, Hemel Hempstead. On April 19, at Hemel Hempstead, drove a Honda Civic on St Agnells Lane, when the proportion of a controlled drug - sss - in his blood exceeded the prescribed limit. Fined £320, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualfiied from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Ross Turner, 27, Kiln Ground, Hemel Hempstead. On April 19, at Hemel Hempstead, drove a Honda Civic on St Agnells Lane, otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a vehicle of that class. Fined £40.

Lee Elmer, 50, Bourne Road, Berkhamsted. On November 14, 2016, at Hemel Hempstead, drove a Fiat on London Road, Aspley, when he did not have proper control of the vehicle as he was using a phone whilst driving. Fined £85, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £85 to thr Crown Prosecution Service. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Chanel Gardener-Morris, 28, Sheldon Way, Berkhamsted. On February 2, at Hemel Hempstead, drove a Fiat in St Albans Road when there was no insurance in force covering that vehicle. Fined £660, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.