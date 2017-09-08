Court Reports: Latest results from magistrates’ courts in Dacorum

The following are a summary of cases that have been dealt with by magistrates at courts within the West & Central Herts bench.

Kareem Archibald, 29, Sempill Road, Hemel Hempstead. On July 13, drove a car on Leighton Buzzard Road, Hemel Hempstead, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath – 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – exceeded the limit. Fined £500, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £50, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

David Cameron, 66, Marshcroft Lane, Tring. On July 12, drove a car on Grove Road, Tring, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath – 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – exceeded the limit. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Paul Gheorghita, 30, Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead. On July 18, drove a vehicle on Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath – 116 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – exceeded the limit. To carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the community. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 27 months.

Scott Morris, 43, The Elms, Redbourn Road, Hemel Hempstead. Between May 26 and July 14, in Hemel Hempstead, dishonestly received stolen goods – namely an iPod Nano – belonging to someone, knowing or believing it to be stolen. Committed to prison for four weeks.

Scott Morris, 43, The Elms, Redbourn Road, Hemel Hempstead. On July 15, at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court, stole an iPhone to the value of £699 from someone. Committed to prison for two weeks consecutive to first listed offence.

Scott Morris, 43, The Elms, Redbourn Road, Hemel Hempstead. Between June 29 and July 14 at Hemel Hempstead, dishonestly received stolen goods – namely an SD card - belonging to someone, knowing or believing it to be stolen. Committed to prison for four weeks. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115. Costs of £270 to the CPS.

Dean Smith, 29, Verney Close, Berkhamsted. On April 9, committed an assault by beating. Fined £150, compensation of £50, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £310 to the CPS.

Adil Khan, 35, Bennetts End Road, Hemel Hempstead. On December 23, drove a motor vehicle in Luton in a 50mph zone, exceeding the speed limit. The speed recorded was 70mph. Fined £448, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £45, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Gary Collins, 30, Boxted Road, Hemel Hempstead. On November 23, in Harpenden, drove a car on High Street when he was at the time using a hand-held mobile telephone. Fined £146, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £40, costs of £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months due to repeat offending.

Gary Collins, 30, Boxted Road, Hemel Hempstead. On November 23, in Harpenden, drove a car on High Street without a licence authorising him to drive a vehicle of that class. A PNC check was conducted by an officer which showed the defendant held an expired substantive licence. Fined £146.

Jean-Paul Fishback, 37, Sempill Road, Hemel Hempstead. On July 23, without the consent of the owner, took a car for his own use. Ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months, to pay compensation of £100, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85 to the CPS. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 months.