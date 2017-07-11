Cop collaboration aims to oil the wheels of justice

Police chiefs have taken another step towards collaboration in Herts, Beds and Cambs to ensure offenders are brought to justice quicker.

The criminal justice department will address potential issues with cases before they go to trial to secure more successes in court,

Also, extra support will be given to witnesses and victims during the process of justice.

Collaborative efforts have previously been successful between the three regions, bringing together the armed policing units and counter terrorism units in 2012.

Chief Constable Charlie Hall of Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “Our aim is to provide the best possible service that brings offenders to justice as quickly as possible and places the needs of victims and witnesses at the heart of the process.

“The new unit is expected to help the three forces close the current funding gap by saving £654,000 over the next two years, while providing a better service.”

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd said: “I’m pleased to see that this next phase of collaboration and improvement is underway and look forward to seeing the benefits of the new unit for victims and witnesses.”

This is the second phase of a wider collaboration project. The first phase is expected to bring around £548,000 of savings.