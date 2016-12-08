Concern for missing 10 year old Tommy Corbett from Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing to members of the public to help trace a missing 10 year old boy

Tommy Corbett was last seen in the town centre at around 6pm yesterday (December 7).

He is described as white, of stocky build and with ginger hair. Tommy was last seen wearing dark trainers, blue jogging bottoms with a stripe down each leg and a black jacket which has a white fur lined fleece hood.

Officers are concerned for his safety and would ask anyone who has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts to please contact the Herts Police non-emergency number 101.