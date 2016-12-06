Church in shock after sudden death of much-loved Tring vicar with a sunshine smile

The Tring Parish is in shock after the sudden and unexpected death of a “much-loved” vicar.

Reverend Sarah Eynstone, formerly a priest at St Paul’s Cathedral, only joined the Tring Parish six months ago.

The 41-year-old was found dead in bed on Thursday morning at her Aldbury home where she lived with her cat Phoebe.

Her death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious, and tests are being carried out before an inquest is opened.

Revd Canon Mark Oakley, chancellor of St Paul’s Cathedral, gave a moving sermon on Sunday.

“Sarah was much-loved,” he said. “She was funny, she was resilient, she was stubborn, she was caring, she had a deep heartfelt concern to stand up for the overlooked, the voiceless and the scapegoated.

“She had a rather serious face that burst into sunshine when she smiled, which she did a lot, and to laugh with her was time well spent.

“I admired her. I now miss her. We all do.”

In a message on Facebook, a spokesman for Tring Parish said: “We commended Sarah into God’s keeping and we expressed in prayer our shock and grief.

“Please hold Sarah’s mother Geraldine and sister Lisa and family in your prayers.

“May Sarah rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Services of prayer have taken place at St John the Baptist Church but a funeral date is yet to be set.