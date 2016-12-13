Christmas wish comes true for the Tring boy with half a heart who loves the outdoors

Doctors said he wouldn’t make it past his first birthday – but a teenager with a hole in his heart is looking forward to life in his brilliant new garden.

Jamie Hodgson, 16, who has congenital heart disease and only one fully-functioning lung, loves sitting outside in the summer.

Unfortunately the great British weather and overhanging trees have caused the decking area at his Tring home to rot and become unsafe.

But last week, a team of workers from children’s charity WellChild granted Jamie an early Christmas wish.

They transformed it into the perfect place for Jamie to sit with his sister Jodie – when the weather allows.

“We couldn’t be any more grateful,” said Jamie’s mum Christine. “It’s given us all a lift and it’s so nice to know that people care, and they want to help out.”

Jamie was born 10 weeks early, weighing 2lbs 15oz, with a hole in his heart and his oesophagus not attached to his stomach.

“The doctors said he wouldn’t make it past his first birthday,” Christine said. “He had two massive arrests and total organ failure at nine months old but he has out-lived all of their predictions so far.

“He is disabled and delayed developmentally. He had a mini-stroke about six years ago followed by swine flu,

“Despite all this, he is a happy boy with a cheeky sense of humour. He loves cars and horse racing, TV and computer games.”

The garden makeover team also created a safer swing area and adapted a table so Jamie can sit outside and play with his cars.

WellChild is a national children’s charity which ensures “the best possible care and support” for children and their families “wherever they are and whenever they need it”.