Christmas pharmacy opening times across Dacorum

Pharmacies across Dacorum have announced when they will be each be open over the festive period.

Bennetts End Pharmacy, Gatecroft, Hemel Hempstead, will open from 8.30-9pm on New Year’s Day.

Boots in Berkhamsted High Street will open from 10am-5pm on Boxing Day, 8.30pm-6.30pm on December 27, 10am-4pm on New Year’s Day, and 10am-5pm on January 2.

Boots in Marlowes will open from 10am-4.30pm on Boxing Day, December 27 and January 2.

Boots in Bennetts Gate, Bennetts End, will open from 10am-midday on New Year’s Day.

Byrons Chemist in St Johns Road, Boxmoor, will open from 10am-midday on Christmas Day, and 10am-1pm on December 27.

Gadebridge Pharmacy in Rossgate, Gadebridge, will open from 10am-midday on Boxing Day.

Lloyds Pharmacy in The Queens Square, Adeyfield, will open from 10am-2pm on December 27, 10am-5pm on New Year’s Day, and 10am-2pm on January 2.

Lloyds Pharmacy in Chapel Street, Tring, will open from midday-2pm on Christmas Day.

Lloyds Pharmacy in Sainsbury’s, London Road, Apsley Mills, will open from 9am-5pm on Boxing Day, December 27 and January 2, plus 10am-4pm on New Year’s Day.

Speedwell Pharmacy in London Road, Apsley, will open from midday-5pm on Christmas Day, midday-8pm on Boxing Day, 2-8pm on December 27, 8.30am-8pm on New Year’s Day, and midday-5pm on January 2.

Superdrug Pharmacy in Marlowes will open from midday-2pm on New Year’s Day.

Tesco Pharmacy, Jarman Way, Hemel Hempstead, will open from 9am-6pm on December 27, 10am-4pm on New Year’s Day, and 9am-6pm on January 2.

Woodhall Pharmacy in Shenley Road, Hemel Hempstead, will open from 2-4pm on Christmas Day.