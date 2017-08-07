Child arrests in Hertfordshire fall by two thirds

Arrests of children by Herts Police have fallen by 61 per cent in the last six years.

Figures by the charity Howard Leagure for Penal Reform showed the number of under 17s arrested in 2010 was 3,948 which dropped to 1,558 in 2016.

The charity works with Herts police to help as many young boys and girls stay away from the criminal justice system.

Frances Crook, chief exec of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “For the sixth year running, we have seen a significant reduction in child arrests across the country.

“This is a tremendous achievement, and we will continue to support police forces to develop their good practice and reduce the number to an absolute minimum.

“Hertfordshire Police should be applauded for their positive approach, and the Howard League is proud to have played its part in a transformation that will make our communities safer.

“By working together, we are ensuring that tens of thousands of children will have a brighter future and not be dragged into a downward spiral of crime and custody.”

The figures show that every police force in England and Wales saw a drop in the number of child arrests made in 2016 compared to 2010.

Total arrests of children in the UK during the six year period saw a decrease of 64 per cent.