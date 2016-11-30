Cavendish School pupil braves the shave to raise £330 for Macmillan Cancer Support

A proud mum has paid tribute to her 11-year-old son who braved the shave to raise cash for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Ryley Brimson, who lives in Warner’s End and goes to The Cavendish School, normally has a stylish short-back-and-sides at G’s Hair Studio in Hemel Hempstead.

But barber, George, was tasked with doing a bit more than normal with a complete head shave for the charity. Ryley, sponsored by friends and family, raised £330 in the process.

His school, which has restrictions on pupil’s haircuts, has welcomed the shave because it’s for a great cause and it has even made a donation.

“I was completely overwhelmed that he did it,” said mum Valena, 32. “We’re all very proud of him and he loves the new look. His school have been very supportive.”

Valena, who is also mum to Spencer, five, and Skye, 13, said Ryley was partly inspired by the memory of his great-grandmother who died from cancer.

Fundraising runs in the family. Literally, for Skye who completed a 5km for charity and Valena has done charity walks for children’s charity Jamie’s Wish.

Ryley was helped past his fundraising target by a kind donation of £130 from indoor children’s centre Parents Paradise.

Pauline said: “Such a brave little boy. I’ve just done Sober October, but there’s no way I could have shaved my hair off. Well done.” And an anonymous donator, believed to be a cancer sufferer, said: “I think you are very brave and I’m grateful for your support. Thank you.”