Cat missing for five months is found 12 miles away thanks to microchip

An adventurous puss who went missing for five months has been reunited with his family after being found more than 12 miles away.

Black-and-white cat Chester went missing from his home in Flamstead back in May and despite hours of searching, sharing posts on social media, calling all the local vets and putting up posters, owners Adam Bending and Lynsey Hanafan had given up hope of ever seeing their pet again.

But a late-night phone call last Tuesday (September 6) gave them the news they were hoping for – Chester had been found more than 12 miles away in Welwyn Garden City.

Cat welfare volunteers had scanned Chester for a microchip, which flagged up Lynsey’s contact details.

Lynsey, who is mum to three-year-old Jacob, said: “We had tried everything to find Chester so we were gobsmacked when we got the phone call to say he was alive and well.

“Every single day since Chester had gone missing, Jacob has been asking where he was, so we told him he’d gone on holiday.

“As Chester is really friendly, it’s thought he might have got into a delivery van.”

After five months of fending for himself on the streets, the five-year-old feline was looking a bit scruffy.

He was found hiding under a coach by two teenagers who gave him some food before taking him to Cherry Tree Cat Rescue in Welwyn.

Lynsey, who bought Chester as a kitten in 2011, then went to collect him with Jacob.

“Chester recognised us straight away. He was purring and chirping, and Jacob was saying ‘That’s my cat, that’s my cat!’,” said Lynsey.

Now back where he belongs, Chester has been enjoying lots of tuna and fuss from his number one fan, Jacob.

And Lynsey says he’s on house arrest for a month!