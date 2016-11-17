Captain’s orders! Call for final wave of Best High Street votes as Hemel takes on Banbury and Blackburn

Shop workers are urging residents to get behind Hemel with a final wave of votes to lift the town to the title of best High Street in the UK.

Voting closes tomorrow and if the town can amass more votes than Banbury and Blackburn, it will be named best High Street in the UK.

Amy from Tiki's

This week, Hemel shop owners and workers have had their say and they’re hoping for that final flourish which will see their High Street come out on top.

Will Bailey, from Flight Centre, thinks victory in the competition will give Hemel the lift it needs.

He said: “If we win the High Street awards, it would help to change everyone’s perception of what Hemel is about. There really is a lot here.

“I joined about three years ago and I love working here. I live in Bedfordshire but I’m trying to move. There’s a whole lot more here than people appreciate. A variety of shops, the people, a better high street – loads of money well spent.

“We need to take pride in our town – and encourage further renovations. Vote now.”

Amy Michie (pictured right) from Tiki’s Cafe said: “The town has really changed since we arrived.

“Its appearance has drastically improved and we’ve got some good shops. We benefit from having the Marlowes Shopping Centre opposite us.

“Should everyone vote Hemel? Definitely a yes from Tiki’s.”

Ian Carroll from the Red Frog children’s clothing shop said: “A lot of time and money has been spent on the high street and I think it’s really improved.

“Red Frog’s been here for over a year and a half now. Business is growing and I’m looking to expand.

“If everyone votes for Hemel Hempstead for best town centre it will give local business such a boost. Please do get voting – every day.”

Hassan Kallam and Abbie Fountain, from The Fruit Garden, have been selling fruit and veg from the High Street for the last three months.

They said: “I want all our customers to vote for Hemel in the Great British High Streets competition because it’s an up and coming area. Loads of young people are discovering us in our new spot on the ramp.

“They love the more unusual fruit which we stock all year round. We’re telling everyone to vote every day.”

And Kellie Fensom, from the Little Beans and Co play cafe, said: “People should vote.

“Hemel is an up-and-coming town, the regeneration is exciting and it’s a really good time to be living here and be part of the Hemel community.

“Little Beans is a really different concept. Every high street should have one. We get so many positive comments.”

Cast your vote before it’s too late, by visiting the Great British High Street website www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk