Can you help to find missing man?

Can you help to find a missing man who was last seen in Kings Langley this afternoon?

Sean Corrigan, 48, from Smallford, was last seen in Kings Langley at around 12.30pm

He is described as being around 6ft 1in tall, of medium build, with brown receding hair.

Sean was last seen wearing a green bomber jacket with an orange lining, jeans and white trainers.

He may have travelled into London or Watford.

Anyone who sees Sean or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.