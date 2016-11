Can you help to find a missing woman from Berkhamsted>

Lisa Hartley, 35, was last seen in Berkhamsted this morning (Thursday, November 24).

She is described as 5ft 7ins tall and of stocky build ,and is believed to have been driving a black Ford Focus.

Anyone who has seen Lisa or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Herts Police non-emergency number 101.