Can you help police find a 41-year-old man who has gone missing from St Albans?

Lee Hancock was last seen in the city at around 1pm yesterday (Wednesday, February 1). He is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build and was last seen wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Lee’s welfare.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 straight away.