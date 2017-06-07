Can Hemel’s Freya claim national beauty crown?

Meet Freya Clark, the winner of this year’s Miss JuniorTeen GB Dacorum.

The student will now go on to compete aginst girls from across the country to be crowned Miss JuniorTeen Great Britain.

Freya, who lives in Hemel Hempstead, said: “I am so excited to have made it to the final, it is a great achievement, as there were so many gorgeous semi-finalists.”

Freya is available for public appearances and is also fundraising for the Together For Short Lives charity. Sponsor her at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Freya-Clark