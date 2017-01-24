Campaign to reach Justin Bieber for superfan Zara who died after school collapse

Friends and family of an eight-year-old girl who died after collapsing at school are campaigning to reach her favourite artist, Justin Bieber.

Zara Witherall suffered a brain aneurysm at Bovingdon Primary Academy and despite the best efforts of Great Ormond Street Hospital, she passed away.

Ahead of the funeral on Friday, those close to Zara’s mum, Rachel, who lives in Bovingdon, are whipping up interest on Facebook in an attempt to reach the superstar.

They are hoping he might make an appearance at the ceremony, or send a message of support.

“Zara was Justin Bieber’s biggest fan,” Rachel said.

“I know it’s a long-shot but I thought I would at least try for her. I know he probably won’t make it but at least we’re trying.”

Zara saw Bieber in concert at The O2 in November and she would love to sing along to his hit single, Sorry.

And everyone who knew her, knows it would mean the world to her if the pop icon was able to get in touch.

“I know it may sound crazy, but we really want Justin Bieber at Zara’s funeral,” said Georgia Richardson, who used to baby-sit Zara.

“I contacted his management company and explained the situation – about what happened and what we’d love to happen.

“If we can get as many people to email them we may get some sort of reply.”

Georgia added: “Everyone’s world collapsed when we heard and the whole of Bovingdon has become closer.

“It normally feels like a big place but this tragedy has brought everyone closer.”

Zara’s funeral takes place on Friday at St Lawrence Church in Bovingdon from noon. Mourners are requested to wear a blue item and donations are welcome to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Visit www.facebook.com/zaraswish