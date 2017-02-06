Campaign group fighting Hemel Hempstead LA3 plans wants answers at drop-in session

A group fighting against a 900-home estate to the West of Hemel Hempstead thinks there are more questions than answers ahead of today’s public drop-in session.

Dacorum Borough Council has approved a planning blueprint for the town up until 2031 and one of the major developments of this scheme - known as LA3 - could be built between Chaulden and Pouchen End Lane.

But a spokesman for the West Hemel Action Group, the group of residents opposed to the LA3 scheme, wants people to pose some serious questions when plans are exhibited at this afternoon’s meeting.

They said: “There is much that they (the developers) are failing to emphasise and which concerns us.

“The developers are obviously happy that construction on the site is likely to be brought forward but that in itself brings a host of serious issues including planning the infrastructure, traffic/highway problems, the lack of full hospital services and much more.

“The glossy leaflet which was delivered through our doors far and wide makes no mention of the travellers site, also the ‘horses field’ off Campion Road where the gas main is doesn’t appear to be part of the main site, whereas it was previously. Many questions to be asked.”

The council’s over-arching project includes six major schemes with LA3 the largest.

LA1 covers 300 homes in Marchmont Farm in Hemel, while LA2 proposes 80 homes in Hemel Old Town.

LA4 focuses on 60 new homes in the Hanbury’s area of Berkhamsted, LA5 proposes 150 homes in Icknield Way to the west of Tring, and LA6 is for 60 homes on Chesham Road and Molyneaux Avenue in Bovingdon.

The drop-in event takes place at John F Kennedy Catholic School between 4pm and 8pm today.

Visit www.westhemel.co.uk for more information about the scheme.