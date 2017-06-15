Calling all pet owners: Put your animal in the picture and help a Berkhamsted animal sanctuary

A renowned animal artist has started a new fundraising campaign in aid of Two Oaks Pony Sanctuary in Berkhamsted.

Sara Abbott has a residency at Harrods and is an official artist for the Kennel Club.

And for the rest of 2017 she will donate £100 from her fee for commissioned animal portraits to Two Oaks in Darrs Lane.

The sanctuary will celebrate 11 years of providing a safe haven for a whole host of animals and fowl at an open day on Sunday, June 18.

Alongside Sara’s pop-up galley, where she will have examples of her work and where she will be doing some live painting, there will be a fun dog show and agility course, pony rides, raffle, tombola and BBQ, sheep shearing and farrier demos, craft stalls and for the little ones a bouncy castle

The open day will run from midday-4pm on June 18. Entry is £1 for adults, and children get in for free. Find out more at ww.facebook.com/pg/Two-Oaks-Pony-Sanctuary

And to find out more about Sara’s portraits visit www.sara-abbott.com