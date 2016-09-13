Month-long police seatbelt campaign

Herts Police have begun a month-long clampdown on people travelling by car without their seatbelts.

Passengers and drivers alike are being targeted by the campaign; those caught not using one can be given an on-the-spot fine of £100 and face a £500 fine if prosecuted. Last year 688 people were issued with tickets across Herts.

Inspector Philip Bloor said: “This campaign is not just about fining people for breaking the law, it’s also about giving them valuable advice which could save their life.”

