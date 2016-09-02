M1 lane closures

Lane closure will be in place on the M1 next week.

The Highways Agency will be repairing technology used to measure traffic volumes between Junctions 8 (Hemel Hempstead) and 9 (Markyate A5).

This take place in both directions, from 9pm and 6am on Monday, September 5.

On Tuesday, September 6 there will be lanes closed on the M1 southbound at Junction 7 for overnight work, including on the entry and exit slip roads.

In addition there will be an overnight lane closure northbound between junction 11 and 12 from 10pm to 6am on Tuesday.