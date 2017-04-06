Bridge and groom make Hemel history with The Bury’s last-ever wedding

It was the end of an era for Hemel Hempstead – but the start of their lives together for this loved-up couple.

Sheena and Alan Halse of Apsley were the last-ever couple to marry at The Bury last month, as nuptials will now be held at Dacorum Borough Council’s new civic centre.

Claire Patterson, from ArtbyClaire Wedding & Portrait Photography, told the Gazette: “It was a non-traditional wedding, with the bride wearing red as she walked up the aisle with her groom to her own ceremony.

“It was conducted by Denise Stagg, who after 22 years of being a registrar was overwhelmed by the significance of the last marriage, her eyes filled with tears.”

Claire added: “I have enjoyed many lovely weddings at The Bury in its beautiful grounds, and while it will make a beautiful museum one can’t help feeling future brides and grooms will miss out on this spectacular heritage site.”