Burglar targetted vulnerable women

A distraction burglar who targeted elderly women across three couinties has been jailed for seven years.

David Kerrigan, also known as David Brown, 36, from Wellow Road, Ollerton, Notts, was jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to seven offences across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Thames Valley. All of the offences happened between June and July this year.

Two of these occurred at a sheltered housing complex in Tring on July 6.

At around 9.50pm Kerrigan entered the building and knocked at two flats, stating he was carrying out security checks following a spate of robberies and thefts.

He asked the victims, aged 89 and 75, where their valuables were so he could check them, before making off with jewellery and cash.

On the evening of July 21, Kerrigan knocked at the home of a 77-year-old Tring woman and stated that her neighbour had problems with their water and that he needed to come in and check the valves on the radiators.

He made the victim clear out the cupboards under the sink and turn on the taps while he walked around the property.

The victim then became suspicious and called out to Kerrigan, who was upstairs. He then left the address. The victim went upstairs to find her bedroom had been searched and a ring had been stolen.

Kerrigan also targetted an 86-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman from Aylesbury, a 101-year-old woman from Thame, and a 90-year-old woman in Luton, Bedfordshire, who woke to find Kerrigan in her bedroom.

Detective Constable Sam Casey, from Operation Manhunt, said: “The majority of the jewellery stolen from victims has not yet been recovered and I am appealing for any jewellers or pawn shops that may have been sold items by Kerrigan to call 101.”