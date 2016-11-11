Building blocks in place for 2,500 homes and 8,000 jobs

Plans for 2,500 new homes and 8,000 jobs have attracted hundreds of people to meetings.

The Crown Estate is planning for the major town extension to the east of Hemel Hempstead and has held a range of consultation events to harvest people’s views.

More than 600 local residents turned up to the consultation events, held over three days in October.

The organisers invited members of the public to view the plans and give their views.

The Crown Estate says it will examine the resulting views and use them to create another plan. This will also be the subject of a consultation exercise in 2017.

Steve Melligan, strategic land manager at The Crown Estate, which owns the East Hemel site, said: “It was great to see so many local residents attend the events to feedback on our emerging options for East Hemel.

“The events were a great opportunity for us to listen to residents’ feedback and understand local issues.

“We will use the feedback to help us produce a Draft Masterplan which we intend to consult on in spring next year.”

The site, which is being called East Hemel, has been identified for this purpose in St Albans District Council’s Strategic Local Plan.

The site is just over the Dacorum borough boundary.

Although it is a stone’s throw from Hemel Hempstead, it lies in the St Albans District, which sprawls from Bricket Wood to Redbourn, skirting around Leverstock Green, Maylands and Cupid Green .

The proposals have been supported by Hemel Hempstead MP Mike Penning who has claimed they will be a “real opportunity to deliver the homes, jobs and infrastructure that the local area will need in the long term.”

The Crown Estate is an independent commercial business, established by an Act of Parliament.

It ploughs 100 per cent of its profits to the Treasury and over the last 10 years it has paid more than £2.4bn to the Treasury. Last year it secured planning permission for 7,000 homes across the UK.

The Crown Estate’s portfolio includes all of Regent Street and much of St James’s in central London, prime regional retail and leisure assets, rural land and the entire UK seabed and around half of its foreshore.