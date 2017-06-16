Brick dropped from bridge onto car

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a brick was thrown from a bridge in Harpenden, hitting a car travelling underneath.

At around 8.30pm on Thursday (June 15) a brick was dropped from a pedestrian bridge over Ox Lane, near to the junction with Coldharbour Lane. The brick hit a white Audi being driven by a woman in her 20s, causing damage to the vehicle’s front grille and bonnet.

PC Leanne Mitchell said: “This kind of behaviour is clearly unacceptable and being treated as criminal damage.

“I would like to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident, or who has seen any antisocial behaviour in the area of the bridge recently.”

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference F2/17/1123.

Alternatively, contact Crimestopper anonymouslyon 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court.