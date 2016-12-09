Brews blues as Haresfoot leaves

Berkhamsted’s first brewery in over a century is set to leave town – less than three years after its opening.

Haresfoot Brewery will move to Chesham early next year, having opened in Billet Lane in March 2014.

The move is a result of a new partnership with the Global Infusion Group.

Haresfoot director George Harvey said: “We’ll still be located locally and this offers us some exciting channels to grow the business.

“The Global Infusion Group do backstage catering to festivals across the UK, the Olympics, and across the world.

“That will also increase our resources to develop new beers which can be enjoyed by people in Berkhamsted.”

Haresfoot was established in 2014 by eight local friends and businessmen from in and around Berkhamsted.

The brewery produces a range of craft beers including Conqueror’s Premium Bitter, Lock Keeper’s Ale and Totem American IPA, and has exciting plans for expansion.

Its ales are sold across the UK, and have even been sold in the Houses of Parliament at the Commons’ Strangers Bar (pictured).