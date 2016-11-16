Boxing legend Frank Bruno thanks Tring spa owner on Twitter for birthday surprise

Legendary boxer Frank Bruno has taken to social networking site Twitter to thank the owner of Tring spa Champneys for a birthday surprise.

Former heavyweight world champion Bruno, who is good friends with Champneys owner Stephen Purdew, turned 55 on Wednesday.

Purdew is a famously generous man who opens his doors to high profile stars for their mutual benefit, once telling the Guardian ‘it gives the place a buzz’.

Bruno is one such high-profile figure who has enjoyed extended stays at Purdew’s spa and he took to Twitter on his birthday to thank his friend for a surprise birthday cake.

“Thank you Stephen at Champneys...what a lovely surprise #gettingspoilttoday looking forward to a meal with my family later. Blessed,” Bruno posted on Twitter.

The former boxer famously fought multiple world champions including Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis and won the WBC title in 1995 after defeating Oliver McCall at a packed Wembley Stadium.

Famed for his excellent punching power: East London born Bruno won 40 of his 45 bouts and 38 by knockout, giving him a 95% knockout rate from the fights he won.