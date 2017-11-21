Boost to cemetery transformation project in Berkhamsted after appointments made

A project to transform a church cemetery can now start to take shape following the appointments of two people to oversee the scheme.

The Friends of St Peter’s charity want to create a new community space and restored heritage features at the detached graveyard in Rectory Lane in Berkhamsted.

James and Kate have taken on new roles in the transformation project

The project, which was formulated in 2014, has been awarded £907,000 in a grant from the National Lottery Fund.

Now, after a successful recruitment exercise, they have appointed to the two people to head the project, and they can’t wait to get started.

James Moir has been appointed as project manager, while Kate Campbell has been appointed as community engagement officer.

James has been involved in the project since its inception, and managed it through the Lottery Fund process. He will be managing the two main aspects of the work

James said: “The first is to implement a programme of conservation to repair and enhance the physical fabric of the Cemetery which includes the delightful entrance gates, Memorial arch, boundary walls, Sexton’s hut and selected memorials.

“The second is to deliver the landscape works which include improving the pathways, installing new seating and creating a Garden of Remembrance.”

Kate, who has lived in Berkhamsted for 25 years, will help organise Heritage Open Day events, tours and sessions for groups and schools, volunteer training, and develop the scheme’s online presence.