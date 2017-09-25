Bollards gone for big day after Tring Town Council U-turn

Father-of-the-bride, Martin Ramirez, has won a battle with Tring Town Council to remove the bollards outside St Peter and St Paul’s Church.

The bollards would obstruct his daughter Emily’s horse and carriage to reach the church on her big day on Saturday, September 30.

The U-turn came after Martin put up copies of The Gazette’s article in coffee shops and car parks around town.

Martin said: “The town clerk has relented.

“The decision came after the council were pressurised by the paper’s article and the publicity it was getting.

“It should not have been necessary for my daughter to be worrying about her wedding day.

“It’s such good news!”