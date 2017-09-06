Body found of missing teenager from Hemel Hempstead

The body of a missing man from Hemel Hempstead has been found in Sussex.

Robert Patmore was discovered by a coastguard on Tuesday afternoon (Tuesday, September 5) at Beachy Head.

Mr Patmore had been missing since August 28.

His family have been informed and police officers are providing support to them at this difficult time.

The death is currently being treated as non-suspicious.

The public and media are thanked for their assistance with this matter.