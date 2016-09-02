Biker is ‘gutted’ after thieves steal his wheels

A dad-of-one is reeling after his motorbike was dragged away by thieves while he was out seeing a friend.

Terry Cooley, from Grovehill, Hemel, left the vehicle locked while he was visiting a pal who was fishing on the canal near New Road in Northchurch between 3pm and 5pm on Tuesday, August 30.

The drag marks which thieves made as they stole Mr Cooley's bike

But when he returned his Yamaha WR125X bike, which had been parked on the ramp to the left side of the canal bridge, was nowhere to be seen.

The 29-year-old soon realised what had happened and called the police.

Terry, who is a full-time carer for his daughter Leah, nine, said: “It didn’t register for a second but then I saw the drag marks and I realised what had happened.

“I’m absolutely gutted. To think they saw that bike and took it, it’s just not on.

“I don’t drive, so it’s my only form of transport. It cost me £4,000 new three years ago, and now I’m just waiting for the insurance company to get back to me.

“But I’m not sure if I’m going to get the full amount back, like for like.

“The police told me to get it out there, and make it too hot to handle.”

Police believe the bike, which is black with a blue frame and has the registration RK13 LXG, was dragged into a van before being driven away.

Those who have any information on the bike’s whereabouts should call 101, quoting crime reference D2/16/782.