Bid for cash to improve community road safety

Community groups are being invited to bid again for cash to pay for new road safety projects.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire has £422,000 avilable for such projects, accrued from fining motorists who break the law.

One area whicvh benefited in 2016 was Little Gaddesden, which was awarded over £9,000 to install speed cameras.

Commissioner David Lloyd said the ultimate aim was to “change the behaviour of drivers”.

The closing date for applications is January 22. Public sector organisations, voluntary sector, community groups and businesses are eligible to apply. For more details visit www.hertscommissioner.org/road-safety-fund