BFI National Archives open up to the public in Berkhamsted

To celebrate Berkhamsted Heritage Open Days, the BFI national film archive will open to the public for one day only on Sunday, September 10.

The BFI National Archive will be open from 10.30am to 5pm.

There will be equipment demonstrations, talks from curators, guided tours of videotape vaults, and access to key archive rooms.

The Heritage Open Days are hosted to celebrate local architecture and culture from September 7 to 10.

Walk through the historic town centre, visit the Dacorum Heritage Trust Museum store, take a tour of Berkhamsted Castle, and much more is on offer.

All attractions are free but bookings should be made.

The open days have been organised by Berkhamstead Local History and Museum Society.