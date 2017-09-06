Berkhamsted mums say 'I do' to wearing old wedding dresses for charity ball

A group of mums from Berkhamsted will roll back the years to their big day - by donning their wedding dresses once more for a good cause.

The Hospice of St Francis’ is hosting its inaugural Wedding Dress Ball in October, and is calling on anyone desperate to wear their dress again - or who simply loves the idea of dressing up and dancing the night away - to come along to the evening.

The mums have dusted down their gowns from the closet to put them to good use again

And the Berko based mums have already pledged to dust down their gowns and pull on their dancing shoes by signing up for the ball.

Mum-of-three, Elaine Bunn, 42, who has clubbed together with a group of fellow school mums and bought a table of 10, said: “We just loved the idea of dressing up in our wedding dresses again and having a good laugh.

"It’s a great excuse to wear my dress again, which meant so much to me when I got married 12 years ago, but which I haven’t had the opportunity to wear ever again since.

“It’s a little more snug than it was 12 years and three children later but I’m delighted that I’ve got the perfect occasion to wear it again out in public, surrounded by my friends who’ll all be doing the same thing!”

The ball is being held at Pendley Manor, Tring, on Saturday October 7 from 7pm until midnight.

Ball-goers will be treated to a drinks reception, a three-course meal and disco. The evening will also feature a raffle, a live auction and a fun photo booth to capture memorable moments.

Lucy Hume, community fundraising manager at the Hospice, said: “One of the biggest expenses of any wedding is the bride’s dress. But, more often than not, once all the corks have been popped and the celebrations are over, the all-important dress is relegated to the back of the closet to be given a wistful look every now and again.

“The Hospice of St Francis’ Wedding Dress Ball is your chance to bring your dress back into the lime light and firmly onto centre stage.

“Come with a group of friends, with your other half or get the whole wedding party back together again to create some new hilarious memories. The Wedding Dress Ball is the perfect opportunity to get frocked for a good cause.”

Tickets cost £65 per person, or get the whole wedding party together again with a table of 10 for £600.

All proceeds will go to the Hospice to help it fundraise towards the £5million it needs every year to fund its care for people living with life-limiting illness – 80 per cent of which it relies on from voluntary donations.

The evening is being supported by Brides of Berkhamsted and Ultimate Wedding Magazine.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stfrancis.org.uk/wedding or call 01442 869555.