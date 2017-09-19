Berkhamsted literary festival honours local writer Graham Greene

Readers, writers, and academics will gather this week for the Graham Greene International Festival in Berkhamsted.

Berkhamsted-born author, Graham Greene, was a spy novelist, crime writer, and biographer, to name just a few of his literary titles.

The festival is running for the 18th year and will focus on the craft of writing.

Guest speakers include best-selling novelists Louise Doughty and Peter James, professors Kevin Ruane and Michael Meeuwis, who have studied Greene’s travels, and Anglican priest, journalist and broadcaster, Reverend Giles Fraser.

Visitors will have the chance to enjoy film adaptations of some of Greene’s novels, a guided tour of Berkhamsted Common, and a festival supper and lunch to bring together guests and festival-goers.

The festival will run from September 21 to 24. Tickets can be bought here.