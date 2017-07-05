Berkhamsted is the 16th most attractive place to open a new shop - but Hemel is 391st

Berkhamsted has been judged as being the 16th most attractive location to open a new shop, according to a study.

Property advisors Harper Dennis Hobbs has judged 1,000 shopping districts across the UK to see how well the mix of stores suited local needs.

But Hemel Hempstead fared less well in the study, coming in a comparatively lowly 391st place.

The study also looked at factors such as vacancy rates in shop units, and the numbers of “undesirable” shops such as pawnbrokers or betting shops.

Harper Dennis Hobbs claim that the locations with highest scores are places brands might choose to target when considering opening new branches.

Despite its high rating Berkhamsted was still beaten regionally by St Albans, Reigate and Bluewater shopping centre.