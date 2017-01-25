Berkhamsted and Tring schools perform well in league tables

Schools in Berkhamsted and Tring have bucked the national trend with top class results in the secondary school league tables.

The figures were released by the Department for Education this week, and reveal how schools across the country have been performing.

The tables use a new ranking called Progress 8, which measures how students progress in eight subjects across Key Stage Two to attaining results at Key Stage Four.

The three schools eligible in the area under Progress 8 – namely Ashlyns School, Kings Langley School and Tring School – scored above the national average.

And five out of six of the schools saw the percentage of students getting grade C in English or maths above the 59.3 per cent. Two schools, Tring Park School for the Performing Arts (89 per cent) and Rudolf Steiner School (83 per cent), got above 80 per cent.

Egerton-Rothesay School, which caters for pupils with special needs, saw 20 per cent of pupils get a C or more in the two subjects.

How did schools perform across Dacorum?

Progress and results made by teenagers across Herts was slightly above the national average over the last year, but there were also some standout performers by Dacorum schools.

John F Kennedy School in Hemel Hempstead performed consistently well across all the rankings, with the top score across Dacorum for its progress between KS2 and KS4 resilts (up to age 16).

It also saw 79 per cent of students get at least a C in English and maths.

John F Kennedy narrowly beat out Ashlyns School in Berkhamsted on the ‘Progress 8’ score, and Ashlyns was also second for the ‘Attainment 8’ scores for Dacorum - which measure the results of eight approved subjects including sciences and IT.

Topping the ‘Attainment 8’ table was Abbot’s Hill School, an independent school for girls in Hemel Hempstead. It was the only school to top two categories, as it also came out with a whopping 97 per cent of students getting C or above in English and maths.

Rachel Phelan, the school’s marketing manager, told the Gazette: “The results are the best we have ever had.

“We think it’s down to the general school ethos, which is very inclusive. We also have small class sizes, which means the girls get a lot more one-to-one time with teachers.

“They are excelling across a variety of subjects too, so that’s pleasing.”

The ‘Attainment 8’ results, which also shone favourably on Tring School and The Hemel Hempstead School.

Schools which fared less well included the Cavendish School in Hemel, which was ranked as ‘well below average’ for progress students made between KS2 and KS4 results.

It also saw just 39 per cent of pupils score C or above in English and maths - a figure matched by fellow Hemel school Adeyfield School.

Finishing bottom of both ‘Progress 8’ and ‘Attainment 8’ was The Collett School, based in Lockers Park Lane, Hemel. The school however is a special needs school, which actually compared favourably with similar schools across the county.

And assistant headteacher Pam Stocks said the school had ‘its own system’ to assess its performances.

But the real winner was the county of Hertfordshire as a whole. The combined scores of each school ensured the county was ahead of the national average for every ranking.