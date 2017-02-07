Beer we go again! Berkhamsted festival plans brewing up to include new venue

With 24 ales and six ciders already lined up and the Civic Centre booked, BerkoBeerFest is set to be the town’s best tipple festival yet.

Organiser Nigel Oseland has secured cask-conditioned ales and ciders from 16 breweries and he is already looking forward to the popular event which takes place in April.

“The festival is a celebration of the Chilterns,” he said. “And with so much great beer on offer locally, it keeps our beer miles to a minimum.”

This year, the event has a new venue and Maggie Procopi, the festival’s events manager, thinks it is exciting times for the festival.

“Moving to the Civic Centre allows us to grow the festival,” she said. “It is more central, has more space and provides a bigger stage for our bands and comedians.”

As in previous years, the beer festival falls on Saturday, April 22. It will also form a showcase for up-and-coming bands from the area.

Tinlin, Pete and Dunk, Midnight Trio, The Apricot Hounds, sweetcornbread and DodoBones are among the artists who have been booked.

They have all played at previous events and have gone down a storm with residents. Entry is £5.

There is also a Comedy Night on Friday, April 21, with funny-man James Alderson compering the evening.

He will introduce Craig Murray (the Plusnet man), Mike Cox, winner of the South Coast Comedian of the Year, and comedian-cum-musician Alex Smith (guest on BBC3’s Live at the Electric). Those attending the Comedy Night will have exclusive early access to the festival beers.

