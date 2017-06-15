Awards night for West Herts College

Students at West Herts College were laying foundations for the future, as their leading lights were recognised at the annual Building Services Awards night.

Students, families, tutors and local employers were all in attendance at the college’s new Hemel campus, with the event sponsored by local business such as Jewson and Osborne.

West Herts College Building Services Awards

Levi Pierre won the Jewson Level 1 Award for Best Student , while Antony Jack Dorey picked up the Jewson Level 1 Award for Dedication and Commitment.

Meanwhile Ryan Gayle-Bouch was selected for the Jewson Level 2 Award for Dedication and Commitment, alongside Isla Barnard who won the Jewson Level 2 Award for Best Student.

Martin McDonagh earned the Jewson Award for Outstanding Participation in GAP Adventures, Owen Hedger claimed the Osborne Award for Outstanding Participation in GAP Adventures, and Chris Bond collected the Jewson Award for Best Building Services Apprentice.

Not to be outdone, Marcus Warren took the British Gypsum Award for Most Improved Plastering Apprentice, and Harrison Taylor was handed the British Gypsum Award for Best Plastering Apprentice.