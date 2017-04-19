‘Avoid Euston if at all possible’ London Midland commuters are warned

Rail-users are bing warned to avoid London Euston station if possible this evening, after the station had to be evacuated.

No trains are running in or out of London Euston due to a line-side fire near South Hampstead which has damaged signalling equipment.

Network Rail has engineers on site trying to restore services as soon as possible. However, as a result of the fire the power supply to Euston station was temporarily cut, leading to the evacuation of the station.

Train services running from Euston to the West Midlands and North West will be cancelled, delayed or revised. Some stations between London Euston and Stafford will not be served.

London Midland tickets can be used on the following alternative routes but these services are becoming very busy:

- East Midlands Trains between London and Wellingborough in both directions;

- Great Western Railway between Worcester and London in both directions ;

- Chiltern Railways between London and Birmingham in both directions (please be aware there is disruption affecting some of their services);

- Cross Country between Birmingham, Reading, Leicester and Derby in both directions;

- London Buses between Zone 1 and Watford Junction.

The advice is to avoid travelling on these routes if possible