Ashridge garden party set to be 'most spectacular' yet for hospice

The Hospice of St Francis is gearing up for its ever popular annual garden party on Sunday 11th June in the stunning grounds of Ashridge House, with this year’s event promising to be the most spectacular yet!

More than 4,000 people flocked to last year’s event - the biggest community fundraiser in the Hospice’s calendar - raising a record £38,000 for the Berkhamsted charity and making it the Hospice’s most successful garden party ever.

Kids enjoyed the Punch & Judy show last year

The Garden Party, this year kindly sponsored by estate agent Knight Frank, is a chance to show support for the Hospice and help to raise the over £5m needed every year to fund its free care and support when it matters most for people facing life-limiting illnesses in West Herts and South Bucks.

Alongside regular attractions like cream teas and Pimms on the terrace, live jazz and children’s entertainment, a wide range of new activities including pony rides, archery taster sessions and demonstrations, as well as a variety of delicious food will be on offer.

For the first time, freshly prepared wood-fired pizzas and tasty vegetarian or meat and fish paella will be available from the food court as well as regular favourites like juicy lamb burgers from the hot barbeque, healthy salad boxes, ice creams, refreshing Pimms and a fully licensed bar selling locally brewed beers courtesy of Tring Brewery.

Live music from popular jazz quartet, the Jolly Jazzers and the D’ukes of Ashridge ukulele band will entertain the crowds throughout the afternoon.

What better way to enjoy the party than with some Pimms?

This year’s Shopping Village will feature over 40 fabulous quality stalls, selling locally produced speciality food and drink, jewellery, handmade craft items, home, fashion and garden accessories, children’s clothes and toys, plants and much more.

There will also be plenty to entertain the children, including Punch and Judy, a bouncy castle, a circus skills workshop, face-painting and sumo wrestling.

The Garden Party provides an opportunity to explore the historical and contemporary gardens of Ashridge House, and stroll through its avenue of trees with views over the stunning parkland, all of which is otherwise restricted to the public to specific dates in August.

Lucy Hume, Community Fundraising Manager at the Hospice, said: “The Garden Party is a great day out for all the family. There really is something for everyone from browsing the high quality stalls, enjoying a cream tea or a glass of Pimms on the terrace to trying your hand at the ancient art of archery.

The Jolly Jazzers will be taking to the stage again

“It’s the biggest community fundraising event in our calendar and raises vital funds as well as awareness of the work we do. We would like to thank Knight Frank for their generous support and also everyone at Ashridge House for enabling this special event to happen.”

Oliver Beales, Partner and Office Head at Knight Frank Berkhamsted said: “The Hospice of St Francis plays an important role in the local community and we are pleased to be supporting such a fantastic event as the annual Garden Party.

“We wish the Hospice every success and hope it raises a significant sum to help continue its vital work.”

Advance tickets priced £5 are on sale at the Hospice main reception in Spring Garden Lane, all of its six charity shops, as well as its furniture showroom, Returned to Glory, in Northbridge Road, Berkhamsted, and its Berkhamsted gift shop, number twenty.

Alternatively, they can be purchased on the day for £7 per adult. Admission is free for under-16’s.