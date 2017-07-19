Apprenticeship opportunities call for Hemel Hempstead youngsters with Amazon

Youngster have one last day to apply for one of 12 new apprentices at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Hemel this autumn as the firm launches a new operations apprenticeship scheme.

The two-year programme will provide mentoring by experts and hands-on experience in logistics, leadership, and safety and quality assurance.

Apprentices will graduate with recognised qualifications and industry experience to help them propel their future careers, including an NVQ in business improvement and a Level 3 team leader certificate.

Lorenzo Barbo, general manager at the Hemel Hempstead centre, said: “At Amazon we strive to hire the best people from the communities in which we operate and to create opportunities for our employees to learn and to develop in their careers.

“A dedicated operations apprenticeship is another great way to support this and I look forward to meeting our new recruits and supporting them to fulfil their potential over the course of their programme.”

How to apply:

Applications are open until July 19, to candidates over 18 with a minimum of five GCSEs of grade C or above, including English and maths.

To apply or for more information visit https://www.gov.uk/apply-apprenticeship

The Hemel Hempstead centre is just one of 13 fulfilment centres across the UK.