Apply now for school places this coming year

The process for applying to primary, junior and middle schools in Hertfordshire opened today (Monday, November 11).

Parents and carers have until January 15 to make their application.

Families are encouraged to visit schools to help decide their preferences - contact schools directly to find out more.

The easiest way to apply for September 2017 is online at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/admissions

Online applications can be amended at any time up to the closing date and the school offer can be viewed and responded to before allocation letters are received.

Late applications to secondary, upper, studio schools and university technical colleges can still be made too at the same website.