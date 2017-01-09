Apply for 2017 school places by Sunday

The process for applying to primary, junior and middle schools in Hertfordshire closes on Sunday (January 15).

The easiest way to apply for a school place for September 2017 is to visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/ admissions and complete the online application form.

Online applications can be amended at any time up to the closing date and the school offer can be viewed and responded to before allocation letters are received.

Parents of summer-born children (born between 1 April and 31 August 2013) who do not believe their child will be ready to start Reception in September 2017 may instead apply for a place in September 2018 when that process begins next November.