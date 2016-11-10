Appeal to trace wanted man Roger McConnon after Berkhamsted shoplifting

Police are urgently trying to track down this wanted man in relation to two counts of shoplifting in Berkhamsted.

Roger McConnon, 42, of no fixed abode, failed to appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 1.

He is also wanted in relation to one count of shoplifting in Rickmansworth.

His last known address was in Lincoln Drive, Watford and he is still thought to be in the area.

Anyone who has seen Roger or knows of his whereabouts should call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.