Appeal to trace wanted Hemel Hempstead man Mark Wakefield

Police officers are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a wanted man who failed to appear at court.

Mark Anthony Wakefield, 45, of Cleves Road, Hemel Hempstead, is wanted for failing to appear at Central West Herts Magistrates Court in relation to shoplifting offences in St Albans on October 15, 2016.

Anyone who has seen Mark or knows where he is should call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.