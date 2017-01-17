Appeal to find missing Berkhamsted man

A man has gone missing from Berkhamsted - sparking an appeal from police for help in finding him.

Paul Stevens, aged 53, was last seen in Northchurch on the evening of Sunday, January 15.

He is described as being of large build, with grey medium length hair, and he wears glasses. He was wearing a brown roll neck jumper and black jeans.

Officers believe he may be driving a black Vauxhall Zafira, with the registration plate LT13 LTK.

Hertfordshire Police said it was 'concerned for his welfare' and would ask that anyone who sees Paul, or knows of his whereabouts, contacts police on the non-emergency number 101.